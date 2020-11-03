Advertisement

Brightening Skies, Breezy & Cold Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance bringing us some steady snow and snow showers to start our Tuesday will move out of the area early today bringing the snow to an end early to mid-morning. The last spots to see the snow winding down will be along the Downeast coastline. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible for many locations however higher amounts of 1″-4″ in total can be expected from Bangor through Interior and Coastal Downeast cities and towns. The highest amounts are expected along the coastline. As the snow winds down this morning, skies will then turn partly to mostly sunny by late morning through the afternoon. It’ll be another cold day with highs only in the 30s for most spots. It will be breezy too with a northwest gusting to 20-25 MPH at times so not as strong as yesterday but still enough to make it feel quite a bit colder a times throughout the day. Skies will be clear as we head into the night tonight with a few clouds moving in late ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will drop to the upper teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state for nighttime lows.

High pressure will bring us a nice day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A warm front will lift through the state Thursday allowing warmer air to move into the area for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the 50s. Friday looks good too again with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to near 60°. No storms in sight so we’re in for a quiet and milder stretch of weather through the early to middle part of next week.

Today: Periods of snow and snow showers ending early to mid-morning then brightening skies, breezy and cold. Highs will range from 30°-39°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows between 16°-26°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 34°-44°. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs between 49°-59°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

