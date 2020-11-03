Brewer School Department will keep snow days despite remote learning days

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -

The Brewer School Department will take snow days this year despite having remote learning days.

Schools will be allowed five snow days that will be built into their calendars.

Some other school districts in the area have decided not to take snow days this school year because of the ability to go to remote learning.

One factor in Brewer’s decision is power outages from storms could leave students without access to remote learning.

Superintendent Gregg Palmer also told us he’s most concerned about the social and emotional health of students.

“The longer this has gone on, kids are doing so much remote learning that we felt like when nature provides this natural opportunity to take a breath that we should take it.”

Palmer did say if schools go beyond the planned five snow days, they will consider converting some of those days to remote learning.

