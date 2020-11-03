Advertisement

Bangor restaurant debuts dining domes

Timber Kitchen & Bar will have outdoor dining throughout winter
Dining domes
Dining domes(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the weather gets colder, one Bangor restaurant has come up with a unique way to keep outdoor dining possible.

Timber Bar & Kitchen set up four dining domes outside of its Bass Park Boulevard location. Each bubble-like structure is heated and can withstand the weight of snow.

The restaurant discussed the idea last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic finally pressed them into action.

The dining domes will be up all winter, and thanks to an overwhelming response, management is already planning on bringing them back next year.

“We put it on Facebook on Friday and it just blew up and it went crazy,” said General Manager Suzanne Fletcher. “We do take reservations for the domes, for 2 people to 7 people, anytime throughout the day. We try to do two seatings at night.”

Between each use, Timber sprays the dome with a disinfectant spray and opens zip-up windows to ventilate the space.

