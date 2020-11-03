72 inmates at Maine Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Corrections said 72 inmates at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were found using rapid antigen tests, officials said.

We’re told the inmates were living in separate housing and will now be joined together in one unit for quarantine.

Officials said most are asymptomatic while a few have mild symptoms.

We’re told there are nine positive cases among staff at the prison.

At the Maine State Prison in Warren, three inmates tested positive for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests.

In-person visits to all Maine Department of Corrections facilities have been suspended through November.

More test results are expected.

