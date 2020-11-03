Advertisement

5K fundraiser for Lung Cancer research going virtual

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The ‘Free ME from Lung Cancer’ Foundation’s annual 5-K race has gone virtual this year.

Runners and Walkers from all over Maine have been doing their “Save Your Breath” 5-K at their own locations since October 25th, and there’s still time to get involved.

The virtual race will be going until this Saturday. The ‘Save Your Breath’ 5K run is one of only two fundraisers the foundation does each year. The money raised goes toward research, early lung cancer screening, and helping single-family, low-income homeowners get access to radon air abatement systems.

“We’ve decided that the money we raise is going to stay right here in Maine this year instead of grants to other hospitals in other states," said Deb Violette, CEO & Vice President of the Free ME from Lung Cancer Organization. "It’s going to stay right here.”

To register for the virtual race or to make a donation, visit free me from www.lungcancer.org/registration.

