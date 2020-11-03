2021 Maine Science Festival cancels in-person event, COVID-19 concerns
The founder says it would be irresponsible to hold a large event during this pandemic.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Science Festival will not have an in-person event next March because of COVID-19 concerns.
The annual festival in Bangor brings out people of all ages for five days of science.
In October of next year, they hope to showcase ‘The Warming Sea,’ a video that addresses topics like climate change.
Organizers hope to have the event back to normal in 2022.
