Woman from Androscoggin County dies with coronavirus, 148th death in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman in her 80s from Androscoggin County has died with coronavirus.

She is 148th person to pass away with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Maine.

Maine CDC is reporting 94 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

Sunday’s total has been revised so the overall total jumps by 84, to 6,799.

A spokesperson for the CDC says there was a glitch in their reporting system over the weekend which altered some of the daily numbers.

So, Monday’s reporting is comprised of more than then normal 24 hours of data.

There are 1,063 active cases in the state.

5,588 people have recovered.

county stats 11-2 (WABI)

Cumberland County has the largest jump in cases.

There are 22 more cases there, 356 are active.

There are 10 more cases in Androscoggin and Kennebec Counties.

York and Somerset Counties each have 9 more cases.

The Maine CDC is having a briefing Monday afternoon, it can be seen on TV5 as well as on our website.

