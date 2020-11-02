Advertisement

Why now? Gov. Mills offers insight on Maine safety guidelines changes

Among them, lowering the indoor gathering limit from 100 to 50, delaying the opening of bars and tasting rooms, and extending the “Keep Maine Healthy” program.
The Mills Administration announced changes over the weekend to the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
During Monday afternoon’s CDC briefing, the governor said they had been closely monitioring the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Maine and felt this was the time to take action.

“You can’t say, oh, let’s wait and see if it continues to increase,” said Mills on Monday. “It is increasing day to day. You don’t just say if I wait a little longer, it will go away. You can’t ignore it because it’s real. People in every county in the state and every region of the state are getting sick, and if they are not feeling sick, they are infecting others.”

The majority of the changes go into effect Wednesday.

