What happens if an entire town office is quarantined during Tuesday’s election?

A Facebook post by the Morrill Town Office states Tom Flacke passed away Sunday morning. He and the rest of the town office staff initially tested negative after being exposed to the virus. However, they were still advised to quarantine.

It was during that time, Flacke developed flu-like symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

There, it was confirmed he had COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we write this to inform the town that our first selectman, Tom Flacke, has passed away. While everyone in the office initially tested negative after exposure to COVID, we all were told to quarantine for the full two weeks in case symptoms later developed. Last week, while in quarantine, Tom was admitted to the hospital for flu-like symptoms and COVID was eventually confirmed. Early Sunday morning Tom passed away. We are all heartbroken over the loss of this wonderful man and are grieving for his family, friends, and for ourselves. Tom’s years of service to this community was a gift from which the town has greatly benefited. He will be missed.”

Voting in Morrill will still take place at the Community Tuesday.

And staff at the town office in Brooksville are also monitoring themselves after being exposed to coronavirus last Thursday. According to a Facebook post, a resident came in to the town office to see both the tax collector and town clerk. On Saturday, that resident found out they were positive for coronavirus.

The town contacted people who were in the office that day and are in contact with the Maine CDC. They also note on Facebook that all visitors to the town office are required to wear a mask and practice safe, social distancing. Additionally, the building is fully cleaned and washed down every Friday.

Currently, the town office will stay open for Tuesday’s election, but starting Wednesday morning, they will offer only curbside service to residents.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says his staff discussed the possibility of an entire town office in quarantine during elections.

“We have had a couple of scares,” says Dunlap, "and we sort of worked out some tentative plans for towns to kind of help each other out.”

