Weather delays traffic shift on I-95 northbound in Hampden

Weather is forcing a change for a traffic shift scheduled for today on I-95 northbound in Hampden.

It’s delayed 24 hours.

The shift, located near mile marker 180, is part of the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project.

The project involves rebuilding eight bridges and rehabilitating a ninth one, all along a four mile stretch of highway.

It’s the final shift in traffic for the northbound lane.

Southbound traffic changes are planned for next year.

The Department of Transportation says the projected is expected to be finished next November.

