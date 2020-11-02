Waterville prepares for election day amid pandemic

WATERVILLE Maine (WABI) - The polls across the state will be open Tuesday morning starting at 6 AM.

The City of Waterville is actively preparing for election day amid a pandemic.

Folks will be casting their votes at the Waterville Junior High School this year.

City Clerk Patti Dubois says they’re expecting 2,000 people to vote in person.

“We were forced to switch polling locations because of liability concerns from the building owner regarding possible transmission of COVID. We found that we had to use a city owned building to reduce that liability," Dubois said.

Roughly 25 voters will be allowed inside the polling center at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Patti Dubois says everyone should plan ahead and plan to wait in line.

“The weather is predicted to be cold and windy and possibly snowy so we would ask voters to dress warmly and plan accordingly," Dubois said.

A free shuttle service will pick up voters at The Elm or the Concourse in front of Goodwill and take them to and from the junior high school.

“Its running hourly from 9 AM until 7 PM. It’s really for voters who have just a lack of transportation that find it difficult to get outside the core of the city out to the outskirts where the junior high is," Dubois said.

Absentee ballots must be returned to City Hall by 8 PM Tuesday.

However, you can still vote in person even if you previously requested one.

“We have a lot of protocols in place that we don’t normally have so we are doing the best we can under extremely difficult circumstances so if everyone could be patient it would be appreciated," Dubois said.

When the polls close, anyone in line at 8 PM will still be able to register and cast their vote if needed.

