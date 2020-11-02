Vassalboro poll location changes due to coronavirus case

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - If you live in Vassalboro and plan to vote Tuesday, you should know that the polling location has changed.

Voters were originally instructed to head to the Vassalboro Community School.

However a letter sent out by the school superintendent yesterday states the spouse of a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the school building will be closed for the next two weeks with students switching to remote learning until November 16th.

Tuesday’s elections for the town of Vassalboro will now take place at the town office, 682 Main Street.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions can call the Vassalboro Town Office at 872-2826.

