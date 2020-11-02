Advertisement

Vassalboro poll location changes due to coronavirus case

Residents will now vote at the Vassalboro Town Office
(WKYT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - If you live in Vassalboro and plan to vote Tuesday, you should know that the polling location has changed.

Voters were originally instructed to head to the Vassalboro Community School.

However a letter sent out by the school superintendent yesterday states the spouse of a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the school building will be closed for the next two weeks with students switching to remote learning until November 16th.

Vassalboro Community School Letter

Tuesday’s elections for the town of Vassalboro will now take place at the town office, 682 Main Street.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions can call the Vassalboro Town Office at 872-2826.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Two people are dead after a car hit a Concord Trailways bus head on in Thomaston Monday morning.

News

Search resumes Monday for missing kayaker on Bryant Pond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Warden Dive team searching Monday for New York man presumed drowned in Bryant Pond

News

Mt. Blue Regional High School goes remote Monday & Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All staff members and students who have had close contact with the individual have been contacted by a member of the district’s staff.

News

Sarah Gideon holds drive-in rally at Bangor Drive-In

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senate Candidate Sara Gideon held the rally at the Bangor Drive-In.

Latest News

News

Vetro Inc. to launch tool to help deliver high-speed internet in some communities

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Their pilot program launches in November, and will be serving 9 current projects in areas like Swan's Island and areas apart of the Western Kennebec County Land Trust.

News

Sen. Collins continues tour, visits businesses and supporters in Ellsworth

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Collins sat down for a slice of pie and discussion before we caught up with her.

News

Gov. Mills announces changes to business, travel restrictions following spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This weekend, the nation surpassed more than nine million total cases of COVID-19, and more than 230,000 deaths—about four times the number of American soldiers who perished during the entire Vietnam war.

News

EV Charging Station Installed In Bangor

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST
|
By Ryan Mains
The station can charge up two cars at a time in Pickering Parking Garage.

News

Bangor Public Works Begins Leaf Collection

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST
|
By Ryan Mains
Public Works crews will make repeated passes through the city to collect stray leaves on the edges of roads and sidewalks.

News

Woman in serious condition after crash on I-95 in Bangor

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST
|
By WABI News Desk
Police responded to the crash near I-95 mile marker 187 just before 10 a.m.