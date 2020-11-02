Advertisement

University of Maine Chancellor completes visit to all schools in system

Malloy speaks with an engineering class
Malloy speaks with an engineering class
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Unversity of Maine System Chancellor finished his final stop today on a tour of every campus.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy has visited all seven public universities over the past month to thank students, faculty, and staff for following COVID guidelines and to hear feedback from them.

His final stop was an engineering class on the UMaine campus.

Students shared some of the challenges they face with remote learning and living on campus during the pandemic.

Most agreed that in-person classes made it easier to focus and learn but were glad to have the option of remote learning when it wasn’t possible.

“These campuses are populated with reasonable people who think your welfare is as important or more important than theirs. That’s why they’re compliant, that’s why they’re living with the rules. That’s why we’ve gotten all the way from August to now with so few cases and a rate of infection that is one tenth of what Maine’s is.”

The University of Maine System reports five active cases of COVID-19 as of November 1st.

