Unity College employee pleads guilty to embezzling money from the school

Unity College
Unity College(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman who worked in the business office of Unity College is now waiting to be sentenced for embezzling money from the school.

49-year-old Beth Bing pleaded guilty last Friday in federal court to wire fraud.

Court records say from December 2014 through October 2019, Bing made unauthorized use of Unity College’s corporate credit cards.

It’s unclear how much money she embezzled.

We reached out to Unity College who responded with a statement saying in part:

“Law enforcement and the College’s own investigation showed that one former employee was responsible for the act and the College is gratified that the prosecution has delivered closure with regard to this matter.”

Bing faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine.

She will be sentenced after an investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

