Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead after a car hit a Concord Trailways bus head on in Thomaston Monday morning.

Village Soup reports it happened around 9:15 just south of the Route 1 intersection with Route 131.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

