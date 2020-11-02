Advertisement

Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two dead following Thomaston crash.
Two dead following Thomaston crash.(WCTV)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead after a car hit a Concord Trailways bus head on in Thomaston Monday morning.

Village Soup reports it happened around 9:15 just south of the Route 1 intersection with Route 131.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

