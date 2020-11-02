Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Thomaston
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead after a car hit a Concord Trailways bus head on in Thomaston Monday morning.
Village Soup reports it happened around 9:15 just south of the Route 1 intersection with Route 131.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
A LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene.
An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.
