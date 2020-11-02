Thousands of Bangor voters vote absentee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 12,000 Bangor residents have cast their absentee ballots ahead of this year’s election.

According to Bangor’s City Clerk, more than 900 ballots have not been returned yet.

The numbers are up dramatically from past elections.

Early in-person voting concluded in Bangor on Friday.

The polls open Tuesday morning at 8.

Just a reminder, those who haven’t returned their absentee ballot yet need to do that to your local clerk by tomorrow night at 8.

