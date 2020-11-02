Advertisement

Search resumes Monday for missing kayaker on Bryant Pond

Maine Warden Service Dive Team To Search For New York Man Who Likely Drowned
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Maine (WABI) - Maine Wardens plan to resume their search Monday for a man they believe drowned in Bryant Pond.

Officials say 28-year-old Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk of New York was kayaking Sunday when his boat flipped, sending him into the 47 degree water.

Witnesses say Rizk struggled to grab the kayak before going underwater.

He did not know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket, according to friends.

Two friends told wardens they grabbed two kayaks and went onto the pond to look for him, but were unable to locate any sign of the missing man.

Wardens searched for Rizk Sunday afternoon but were only able to find a glove that had washed ashore.

The Maine Warden Service dive team plans to start diving at 8:00 Monday morning, and plans to utilize side scan sonar as well. The area Rizk was kayaking is approximately 40 feet deep.

