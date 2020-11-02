Scattered Snow & Rain Showers, Windy & Turning Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure will move to our northeast this morning taking the steadier precipitation out of the area as well. We’ll see variably cloudy skies today with scattered snow and rain showers possible throughout the day. A strong west/northwesterly will develop this morning increasing to 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible from late morning through the afternoon. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible. The west/northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state as the day progresses. Temperatures will top off in the mid-30s to mid-40s for highs this morning then fall to the mid-20s to low 30s by later this afternoon. A weak disturbance will cross the state tonight giving us a chance for some snow showers mainly after midnight. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible in spots. Temperatures will drop to the 20s for nighttime lows.

The disturbance will exit the area early Tuesday. We’ll start with some clouds and possibly a few lingering snow showers otherwise expect brightening skies Tuesday. It’ll be breezy and chilly Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A northwest wind will average 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH giving us the added wind chill throughout the day. High pressure will bring us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A warm front will lift through the state Thursday allowing warmer air to move into the area for the end of the week. No storms in sight through the upcoming weekend so a quiet long-range forecast is expected. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 50s. Friday looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Today: Variably cloudy, windy and turning colder. Scattered rain and snow showers possible. Highs between 36°-47° early then falling to the mid-20s to low 30s by later this afternoon. West/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. A coating to 1″ possible in spots. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Morning clouds and a few lingering snow showers then brightening skies. Breezy and cold. Highs between 28°-38°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

