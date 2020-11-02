Sarah Gideon holds drive-in rally at Bangor Drive-In

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate candidate Sarah Gideon held a drive-in rally tonight in Bangor.

Dozens of cars came to support candidate Gideon at Saturday night’s rally.

Gideon has been on a 16-county tour that will conclude Monday, November 2nd.

Both incumbent Senator Susan Collins and Senate Candidate Sarah Gideon will continue rallying support until the election Tuesday night.

