Sara Gideon visits Margaret Chase Smith Library ahead of election day

Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate.
Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate.
Margaret Chase Smith Library employee retires after 37 years.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon made her final campaign stops today including one at the Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan.

Gideon was accompanied by former Republican State Legislator Les Fossel.

Margaret Chase Smith was the first woman to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate and was known for speaking out against McCarthyism.

Gideon said she admires that Senator Smith was able to bring both political parties together and her courage to speak the truth.

“The real takeaway here is not so much about gender but about standing up for what is right. We need to make sure that we have people - men and women, democrats and republicans - who are not only getting things done for us but also standing up and really saying when something is wrong, and unfortunately we don’t see that happening today," Gideon said.

Gideon says we need to get back to a willingness to work together on the problems that need to be solved.

On Tuesday Gideon will travel across the state to canvass and visit voters at polling locations.

