New EV charging station installed in Pickering Square Garage

An EV charging location has been installed in the Pickering Square Garage.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Electric car owners, the city of Bangor now has a place for you to charge your vehicle.

An EV charging location has been installed in the Pickering Square Garage.

The two-car spot will allow anyone traveling in or around the area to stop for a charge.

The charger was paid for with grants from Efficiency Maine and A Climate to Thrive.

City officials hopes it brings travelers who need a place to re-charge to the downtown area.

“We’ve had a lot of people for a number of years ask us about additional charging infrastructure in the city and more and more people are choosing, when they’re making a decision about a vehicle purchase to opt for either a hybrid or a fully electric car. There are a lot more models now, they’ve been more proven. There’s more data for people for making that choice and so we are seeing an increase in the number of people who are asking for the infrastructure. So, we thought this two-car charger in the garage was a great way to start,” says Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development in Bangor.

Charging is free for customers of Pickering Square Garage, who pay a fee to park there.

