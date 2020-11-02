Mt. Blue Regional High School goes remote Monday & Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 test

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Classes at Mt. Blue Regional High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington will be fully remote Monday and Tuesday after a person connected to the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

Tina Meserve, superintendent in Regional School Unit 9, said all staff members and students who have had close contact with the individual have been contacted by a member of the district’s staff.

The superintendent added that classes would be fully remote Monday and Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” and that all after-school activities on Monday and Tuesday would be suspended.

