MISSING: Police need help finding man last seen in Enfield

They say 30-year-old Joseph Gilley was last seen in the area two weeks ago.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) -Police are looking for a man who was last seen in Enfield two weeks ago.

They say 30-year-old Joseph Gilley was last seen in the area on October 21st.

Gilley is 5′11″ and 110 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 947-4585.

Joseph Gilley was last seen in the Enfield area two weeks ago.
Joseph Gilley was last seen in the Enfield area two weeks ago.(WABI)

