Members of Mt. Blue Education Association vote “no confidence” in superintendent

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - More than 300 teachers and staff members from RSU nine voted “no confidence” in their superintendent.

The Daily Bulldog reported Friday that of the 368 ballots returned, just over 91 percent said they have lost faith in Superintendent Tina Meserve’s capacity to lead.

They are calling on school board members to take action.

According to a press release issues ranged from lack of responsiveness to staff health and safety with COVID-19.

As well as an overall tone of communication and lack of willingness to collaborate.

Next steps will be determined by the board of directors.

We were not able to reach anyone with Mount Blue Education for comment.

