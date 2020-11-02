Advertisement

Mainers should be prepared for some delayed election counts

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday that a delay in unofficial election results is not a cause for concern.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (AP)

Mainers accustomed to staying up late to see who won the election may be out of luck in several races here.

That’s because a record number of absentee votes along with ranked choice voting could delay results from Tuesday’s election.

Maine will have to wait about a week to learn the winners of several races if it comes down to extra tabulations under ranked voting.

Nearly half a million Mainers already voted via absentee ballot, and tens of thousands more will vote in person on Election Day.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday that a delay in unofficial election results is not a cause for concern.

