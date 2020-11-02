Mainers should be prepared for some delayed election counts
Nov. 2, 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (AP)
Mainers accustomed to staying up late to see who won the election may be out of luck in several races here.
That’s because a record number of absentee votes along with ranked choice voting could delay results from Tuesday’s election.
Maine will have to wait about a week to learn the winners of several races if it comes down to extra tabulations under ranked voting.
Nearly half a million Mainers already voted via absentee ballot, and tens of thousands more will vote in person on Election Day.
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said Monday that a delay in unofficial election results is not a cause for concern.
