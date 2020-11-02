Advertisement

MaineHousing extends rent relief program for Oct. and Nov.

Rent Relief has been extended to the end of November.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state’s Rental Relief Program is being extended for October and November for renters who cannot afford to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MaineHousing made the announcement Monday.

This program expands upon MaineHousing’s previous rent relief programs by allowing both previous and new applicants to apply for a maximum of one thousand dollars per month toward their rent payments.

Renters may apply for October and November beginning Monday.

Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis and are managed by Maine’s Community Action Agencies.

Following a successful application, the applicant’s local Community Action Agency pays the landlord directly.

Landlords agree to postpone the balance of the payment, not forgive it, when they agree to participate.

They also agree not to evict for non-payment of rent for the month(s) for which the funds are applied.

Depending on the availability of funding, the program may also include December rent.

If funding remains available, applications for December rent will be accepted beginning on November 23, 2020.

For more information and to apply visit mainehousing.org/covidrent.

Since its creation in April, the COVID-19 Rental Relief Program has supported an estimated 14,000 renter households across Maine.

