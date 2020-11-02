Maine Tourism Association to collect food for Hampden community in November

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Tourism Association is stepping up to fight hunger in the Hampden community.

Organizers are putting on a food drive November 5th until the 22nd.

Food will be collected at the north and southbound visitor information centers on I-95.

People can drop off canned goods as well as non-perishable items in donation boxes there.

The food drive is something the MTA would like to do each year.

“Hunger is a growing issue in our communities especially since you know all the circumstances that are going on. It’s getting harder and harder to make ends meet. We just want to do our part and help feed the people that are hungry in our little communities.”

Anglers Restaurant on Coldbrook Road will also accept donations.

Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard will receive all the food that is collected.

