John Bapst Memorial High School’s new gym will have signature feature

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

The new gym and fitness center being built at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor will feature a signature touch when it is finished.

Nickerson & O’Day, the contractor of the project, pitched the idea of having all students, faculty and staff sign the building’s top beam.

The beam is currently on the auditorium stage gathering signatures until it is raised on top of the new facility Wednesday.

Head of School Mel McKay could not be more excited for his staff and students.

“We’ll have the contractor the designer, some board members some faculty staff and of course students across the street from John Bapst watching the builder hoist the top beam in place, so we’re looking forward, this is part one, part two on Wednesday."

The soon-to-be completed gym and fitness center will be the first new building at the school in 92 years.

