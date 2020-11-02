Future of in-person learning in Maine schools amid case spikes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State officials have sounded the alarm as daily cases of coronavirus have been on the rise in Maine.

One question on the minds of many, how will this impact in-person learning?

During Monday’s Maine CDC briefing, updates were offered about where the cases were happening and how they are spreading.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says schools, with a few exceptions, have not been the source.

“We have been very closely monitoring, for example, in-person learning in schools, and so far, we are not seeing that schools, for example, are a source of significant transmission which means that we may be able to maintain in-person learning longer than we might be able to maintain some other activities where we see greater risk of transmission,” said Lambrew.

Lambrew adds that they continue to monitor that data on a daily basis and are passing along their recommendations to the governor.

