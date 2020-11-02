Free rides to polls for Millinocket voters
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Millinocket voter that could use a ride to go vote Tuesday?
You are in luck.
Pamola Shuttle is there for you.
Tuesday from 8am to 8pm, you can call 731-6663 for a ride.
There are no reservations.
You have to call day of.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.
Several area groups have combined in the effort to make the rides free.
