Free rides to polls for Millinocket voters

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Millinocket voter that could use a ride to go vote Tuesday?

You are in luck.

Pamola Shuttle is there for you.

Tuesday from 8am to 8pm, you can call 731-6663 for a ride.

There are no reservations.

You have to call day of.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken.

Several area groups have combined in the effort to make the rides free.

