Advertisement

Florida 2000 and the potential for a recount repeat

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When polls close tomorrow the counting will begin. When we will know who won the presidency is anyone’s guess.

Twenty years ago, the presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore hung in the balance for 36 days.

In his book The Perfect Tie: The True Story of the 2000 Presidential Election, Claremont McKenna College Political Science Professor Andrew Busch tracked every turn.

“If they won Florida they were going to win the election, and if they lost Florida they were going to lose the election,” he said.

TV networks bungled election night results, a machine recount tightened the race, and ballot inspections started and stopped like a game of red-light green-light. Lawyers for the candidates wrangled over deadlines, confusing ballots, and which votes should count.

On December 12th, the U.S. Supreme Court -- split along conservative and liberal lines -- issued a 5-4 decision halting a statewide recount, effectively settling the race. Florida belonged to Bush, the official margin: 537 votes.

Asked if he could foresee a similar process playing out again this year, 20 years later, “I would never rule out the possibility,” said Busch, “there are many ways that things can go awry."

If razor close results in a state or two could tilt the election, Busch said the chances of long fight may be higher than usual.

Battles over deadlines and how to validate absentee votes are already tying up courts and both campaigns have armies of attorneys ready to deploy.

“The election administrator’s prayer: please let the margins be wide,” said Sec. of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D-New Mexico).

Toulouse Oliver leads the National Association of Secretaries of State. She said after the 2000 election, states wrote clearer standards and dumped problematic voting systems, leaving them better equipped to ensure every valid ballot counts.

“There’s no doubt that states are better prepared,” she said. She noted that fights over mail-in ballots represent the new frontier for a potential contested election.

New rules and transparency may help a divided America trust the election’s integrity. But, if election officials misreport results, the press calls a race too early, or politicians cry fraud, voters' fragile faith could break.

In Wash, I’m KM.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vassalboro poll location changes due to coronavirus case

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voters in Vassalboro need to report to town office on Tuesday to cast their ballot. Original poll location closed after coronavirus case reported at elementary school.

Politics

Maine Senate candidates spend Saturday campaigning across the state

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Sen. Collins made 11 stops in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, and her challenger, Sara Gideon, kicked off her 16-county tour of the state.

Politics

Senator Collins visits number of small businesses that benefited from Paycheck Protection Program

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
Supporters showed up to meet and greet the senator at various locations including Tozier's Market in Searsport.

Politics

Sara Gideon holds affordable health care town hall

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The town hall is part of her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour.

Politics

Friday is the final day for in-person absentee voting in Maine

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
you can still fill out a ballot at your municipal office, but only until close of business Friday evening.

Latest News

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. says Maine’s 2nd District could be critical to the election

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Recent polls show Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden with a slight lead over President Donald Trump in the district.

Local

Orrington church prepares to host rally with Donald Trump Jr.

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The rally was originally scheduled to take place at a Hermon business.

News

Venue change: Trump Jr. to campaign in Orrington Thursday night

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The President’s son is scheduled to make an appearance at 5:30.

News

Trump Jr. to campaign in Bangor Thursday night

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
Donald Trump Junior is making a campaign stop Greenway Equipment Sales Thursday night.

Local

Donald Trump Jr. returns to Maine Thursday for Hermon campaign stop

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
Trump Jr. is scheduled to be at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street.

Politics

Nearly 400,000 Mainers have voted with a week left until Election Day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
More Mainers could vote via absentee ballot this year than even the record expectations