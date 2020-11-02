Businesses react to Governor’s reversal on restrictions

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Some local business owners are speaking out about Governor Mills' move to roll back some of the state’s reopening efforts.

It’s meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Patriots game was on and the news came through.”

Hero’s Sports Grill Owner Quinn Paradis says Governor Mills' announcement of a return to tighter restrictions was unwelcome news.

“Threw us a little bit of a shock to hear we have to go back down to 50 people from the 100 people we’ve been doing for the last month or so.”

The changes will force Paradis to reassess plans going forward at his Bangor restaurant.

“We have to count out front of house staff in that 50 people so we have to manage our staff that way.”

Paradis says they’ll continue to rely on customers ordering take-out.

“Adapt when things come your way and always be on your toes whatever type of business you are and try to stay afloat.”

Adaptation isn’t an option for bars and tasting rooms that were planning to open Monday - the first time since March.

“Bout fourteen minutes after she announced it we found out." says Cap’s Tavern owner Del Merritt. "Then we had to go back and disappoint all my employees and tell them they’re not coming back yet. I got about $2000 worth of beer that I’m not quite sure what I’m supposed to do with.”

Merritt says the last minute change leaves his Brewer business in the lurch.

“Re-set up and spent money to re-clean. We paid $2000 for a liquor license and we haven’t used it for seven months. Is the state going to reimburse us for some of this stuff?”

He joked that he hoped Governor Mills will back her words with action.

“I know how she feels so bad that she shut us down so I figure she’ll probably come up and buy this beer and take it down to Augusta and have a party.” He laughed.

“Hopefully my patrons and my employees will hang on. We’ll get through this thing and at some point we’ll reopen. I don’t know when.”

