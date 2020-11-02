Advertisement

Breezy & Cold Tonight & Tomorrow, with a Period of Snow Showers

By Chris Ewing
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -An intensifying storm will continue to move northeast through the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Snow over northeastern Maine associated with the storm will taper off this evening, but a gusty northwest breeze will continue to pull an unseasonably cold airmass into New England tonight. An upper-level disturbance will race southeast from Ontario this evening and will be located just to the southeast of Maine tomorrow morning. The disturbance will likely trigger a period of snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls later tonight and tomorrow morning across part of the Pine Tree State. At this time, it appears the bulk of the snow shower activity will fall from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions on south, with a coating to maybe a couple of inches accumulating in some spots. Low temps tonight will fall into the mid-teens to low 20s, but the gusty breeze will make it feel colder.

Any lingering snow showers tomorrow morning will come to an end as the upper-level disturbance continue to slide off to our east. Once again, a gusty northwest breeze will usher more cold air down into New England tomorrow and high temps across Maine will range from the upper 20s across the north and mountains to the 30s elsewhere. Wednesday will be another chilly day throughout Maine, but it won’t be as chilly as tomorrow and the wind will be lighter.

A large dome of high pressure building both at the surface and aloft just to our south will bring Maine and the rest of the Northeast a warming trend beginning on Thursday. The high will bring our area a mostly sunny sky Thursday, Friday and likely both weekend days. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will usher an unseasonably mild airmass into the Northeast for several days, with high temperatures likely running some ten to twenty degrees above normal.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and snow squalls developing, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with higher gusts and low temps in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday: Any early snow showers ending then partly cloudy, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a southerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

