Advertisement

America East announces basketball schedules, UMaine System still to decide on Winter/Spring sports

President of UMaine still determining to hold sports or not
UMaine women's basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed
UMaine women's basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s basketball conference, America East, announcing its planned schedule for the upcoming season. Both the men’s and women’s schedules were announced today by the conference.

However, the UMaine system released a statement this morning as well saying no conference or governing body other than the University of Maine system would determine whether or not kids would be allowed to play.

For the Black Bears to play their basketball schedule “The final determination and any announcement on a University of Maine System university competing in collegiate athletics will come from and include the president of that university.”

UMaine’s presidents have not determined return to games for winter nor spring sports.

If they were to determine it was ok to play basketball here is what the schedules look like.

2020-21 Maine Women’s Basketball America East Schedule

Dec. 19vs. Hartford

Dec. 20vs. Hartford

Jan. 2at New Hampshire

Jan. 3at New Hampshire

Jan. 9vs. NJIT

Jan. 10vs. NJIT

Jan. 16vs. Vermont

Jan. 17vs. Vermont

Jan. 23at Binghamton

Jan. 24at Binghamton

Jan. 30vs. UMBC

Jan. 31vs. UMBC

Feb. 6at UAlbany

Feb. 7at UAlbany

Feb. 13vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 14vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 27at Stony Brook

Feb. 28at Stony Brook

2020-21 Maine Men’s Basketball America East Schedule.

At Hartford Dec 19-20

Vs. UNH Jan 2-3

At NJIT Jan 9-10

At Vermont Jan 16-17

Vs. Binghamton Jan. 23-24

At UMBC Jan 30-31

Vs. Albany Feb 6-7

At UMass Lowell Feb 18-19

Vs. Stony Brook Feb. 27-28

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA approves blanket waiver for DIII eligibility

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Previous plans had called for student athletes to only keep eligibility if they played in no more than half of their teams games, which would’ve included post season play.

Sports

Waterville girls soccer wins national award

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Waterville is one of two Maine teams out of the 23 around the country that were recognized nationally.

Sports

KVAC Cross Country Championships still a go for Saturday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Waldo county has also been designated yellow by the Department of Education, so the meet has been moved from its usual track in Belfast to the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville.

Sports

Games cancelled as Somerset and Washington County designated “yellow” by DOE

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The designation effectively ends the fall sports season for schools in those counties.

Latest News

Sports

Hermon girls soccer blanks Dexter

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Hawks top Tigers 7-0

Sports

Esports is new to the MPA and MCI has already grown into a team

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
MCI topped Cony blue in match

Sports

John Bapst and Bangor play Queen city soccer match, a new challenge amongst friends

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Not normally a match-up for the two Bangor schools

News

Travis Roy, advocate for spinal cord research, dies, family spokesman says

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
Roy, 45, died Thursday in Vermont due to complications from a procedure he needed to maintain his quality of life.

Sports

Battle for the Queen City ends in a boys soccer draw

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Rams and Crusaders play to 3-3 tie after 2 OTs

Sports

Penobscot Valley blanks Lee to win COVID Cup boys soccer pod championship

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Howlers edge Pandas on goal in final minutes