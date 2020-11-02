America East announces basketball schedules, UMaine System still to decide on Winter/Spring sports

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s basketball conference, America East, announcing its planned schedule for the upcoming season. Both the men’s and women’s schedules were announced today by the conference.

However, the UMaine system released a statement this morning as well saying no conference or governing body other than the University of Maine system would determine whether or not kids would be allowed to play.

For the Black Bears to play their basketball schedule “The final determination and any announcement on a University of Maine System university competing in collegiate athletics will come from and include the president of that university.”

UMaine’s presidents have not determined return to games for winter nor spring sports.

If they were to determine it was ok to play basketball here is what the schedules look like.

2020-21 Maine Women’s Basketball America East Schedule

Dec. 19vs. Hartford

Dec. 20vs. Hartford

Jan. 2at New Hampshire

Jan. 3at New Hampshire

Jan. 9vs. NJIT

Jan. 10vs. NJIT

Jan. 16vs. Vermont

Jan. 17vs. Vermont

Jan. 23at Binghamton

Jan. 24at Binghamton

Jan. 30vs. UMBC

Jan. 31vs. UMBC

Feb. 6at UAlbany

Feb. 7at UAlbany

Feb. 13vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 14vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 27at Stony Brook

Feb. 28at Stony Brook

2020-21 Maine Men’s Basketball America East Schedule.

At Hartford Dec 19-20

Vs. UNH Jan 2-3

At NJIT Jan 9-10

At Vermont Jan 16-17

Vs. Binghamton Jan. 23-24

At UMBC Jan 30-31

Vs. Albany Feb 6-7

At UMass Lowell Feb 18-19

Vs. Stony Brook Feb. 27-28

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.