Woman in serious condition after crash on I-95 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Interstate 95 Saturday morning in Bangor.

Police responded to the crash near I-95 mile marker 187 just before 10 a.m.

29-year-old Lexii Ash had been driving on the southbound side with her three children when she lost control of the car.

Police say it rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median.

Ash was taken to a nearby hospital where she remains in serious condition.

Her three children, all under the age of four, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

