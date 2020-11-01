Advertisement

Vetro Inc. to launch tool to help deliver high-speed internet in some communities

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One Maine company is trying to upgrade internet access in various areas throughout the state by providing the tools to do so.

Vetro Cares is a program that will aim to aid communities who don’t currently have access to high speed internet.

According to a state report, over 83,000 homes in Maine lack high speed internet.

With more Mainers working or attending classes from home, this has become an important issue.

Vetro Inc., the company launching the initiative, says the program offers broadband mapping tools and planning resources along with broadband planning committees.

“Connectivity is a necessity, it’s much like electricity these days. And you need enough of it," says Vetro Co-Founder and CEO Will Mitchell. “We don’t treat electricity like, ‘I turned the light on in one room so I have to turn it off in another’. Well, the internet shouldn’t be that way either. You shouldn’t have to take turns going on Zoom calls, or doing your homework, or visiting your doctor or another online visit.”

Their pilot program launches in November, and will be serving 9 current projects in areas like Swan’s Island and areas apart of the Western Kennebec County Land Trust.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

