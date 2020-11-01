Advertisement

Trick-or-treating event held at Old Surry Village School

Volunteers built a special creation for socially-distanced candy delivery.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SURRY, Maine (WABI) -A special kind of trick-or-treating happened in Surry Saturday evening.

The Old Surry Village School wanted to come up with a way to make Halloween safe for kids.

Volunteers built a special elephant in front of the building- it was complete with a long trunk that acts a candy shoot, filling bags up with treats in a touch-free way.

“There are usually 4 or 5 organized Halloween things in Surry, it’s a popular holiday here, and most of them have been canceled, I think there’s a scavenger hunt in town tonight," says Volunteer John Curtis. "But we wanted to make sure there was something for kids to go to if they wanted to come out of the house and do a somewhat traditional Halloween.”

