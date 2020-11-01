Advertisement

Shooting in Lewiston leaves victim critically injured

Investigators say the shooting happened at roughly 7:35 p.m.
(WDBJ)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - State Police say they’re helping to investigate a Saturday night shooting in Lewiston.

Officers from the Lewiston Police Department, along with members of State Police, spent much of the night at the scene on River Street.

Investigators say the shooting happened at roughly 7:35 p.m.

The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

