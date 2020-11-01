Advertisement

Sen. Collins continues tour, visits businesses and supporters in Ellsworth

The Republican incumbent started her day at Merrill Furniture before ending up at Helen’s Restaurant.
Collins visits Helen's
Collins visits Helen's(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

With just two days left until the election, Senator Susan Collins has been busy on the campaign trail.

Today she made stops in Ellsworth to meet with supporters and small business owners.

The Republican incumbent started her day at Merrill Furniture before ending up at Helen’s Restaurant.

Supporters showed up to meet and greet the senator at the various locations.

Collins sat down for a slice of pie and discussion before we caught up with her.

She told us she’ll continue campaigning until the election commences.

“I’m just going to keep working as hard as I can until the very last moment, I had a great tour of smaller western communities in York county for example this week, I’m hitting everywhere.”

According to her press team, over the next few days Collins will head to the county, including her home town of Caribou.

She will then come back to Bangor, where she will spend election day.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mills announces changes to business, travel restrictions following spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This weekend, the nation surpassed more than nine million total cases of COVID-19, and more than 230,000 deaths—about four times the number of American soldiers who perished during the entire Vietnam war.

News

EV Charging Station Installed In Bangor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The station can charge up two cars at a time in Pickering Parking Garage.

News

Bangor Public Works Begins Leaf Collection

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Public Works crews will make repeated passes through the city to collect stray leaves on the edges of roads and sidewalks.

News

Woman in serious condition after crash on I-95 in Bangor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police responded to the crash near I-95 mile marker 187 just before 10 a.m.

Latest News

News

18-year-old dies following Lewiston shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The victim’s name has not yet been released and his family is being notified.

News

Deadline passes for requesting absentee ballots in Maine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All told nearly 480,000 Mainers had voted by absentee ballot or in person as of Friday.

News

Trick-or-treating event held at Old Surry Village School

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Volunteers built a special elephant in front of the building, it's complete with a long trunk that acts a candy shoot -- filling bags up with treats in a touch-free way.

News

Holden Police Officers deliver candy to kids

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officers wanted to make sure every kid got candy this year, and offered to deliver it themselves.

News

Hampden man “goes big” for trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
He stocked up on 18-hundred full-size candy bars as well as disposable toothbrushes.

News

Brewer Eagles Club holds 2nd annual fall craft fair

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Connor Clement
The in person event saw many people come out to support vendors during these trying times as well as honor kids on Halloween.