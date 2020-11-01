Sen. Collins continues tour, visits businesses and supporters in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

With just two days left until the election, Senator Susan Collins has been busy on the campaign trail.

Today she made stops in Ellsworth to meet with supporters and small business owners.

The Republican incumbent started her day at Merrill Furniture before ending up at Helen’s Restaurant.

Supporters showed up to meet and greet the senator at the various locations.

Collins sat down for a slice of pie and discussion before we caught up with her.

She told us she’ll continue campaigning until the election commences.

“I’m just going to keep working as hard as I can until the very last moment, I had a great tour of smaller western communities in York county for example this week, I’m hitting everywhere.”

According to her press team, over the next few days Collins will head to the county, including her home town of Caribou.

She will then come back to Bangor, where she will spend election day.

