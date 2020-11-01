Maine Senate candidates spend Saturday campaigning across the state

Maine (WMTW) - In the final push before Election Day, candidates are trekking across Maine to make their cases to voters.

This week’s cooler weather and a holiday weekend aren’t slowing down Sen. Susan Collins or her challenger, Sara Gideon.

Collins made 11 stops in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties on Saturday, after visiting Limington and Kittery earlier this week.

Gideon continued her 16-county tour Saturday, kicking things off in Kennebunk after a drive-in rally at the Cumberland Fairgrounds Friday night.

On Wednesday night, the candidates debated one-on-one in the WMTW newsroom, taking shots at each other’s records.

“I will hold my record and our record in the Maine state legislature up to the record of you and the Republican-controlled senate any day. It’s been six months. Six months, and you’ve continued to confirm judicial nominees while the people in Maine and businesses are shuttering,” Gideon said.

Collins defended her work and criticized Gideon, saying, “these bills have brought $8.3 billion to the state of Maine. That is more than double the annual state budget. By contrast, Sara adjourned the legislature in mid-March. She promised help to small businesses but did not deliver.”

Collins and Gideon weren’t the only ones making last-minute campaign pushes.

Donald Trump, Jr. returned to Maine’s second congressional district Thursday to make the case for his father’s reelection.

“This could be a district that decides the presidency,” he told a crowd of more than 500 people in Orrington.

Collins and Gideon will both makes stops Downeast on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.