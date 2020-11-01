Maine CDC reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase by 10 Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 24 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

With 23 of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total is now 6,715.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 147.

37 more people have recovered for a total of 5,554.

Active cases increased by 10 for a total of 1,014.

4/Monday’s website update will reflect cases not included in today’s update because of the data delivery system disruption as well as additional cases identified today.



The disruption did not affect today’s updates on recoveries, deaths, and hospitalizations. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) November 1, 2020

The county breakdown shows Cumberland County, once again, has the largest daily increase in cases.

They’re reporting 17 new cases for a total of 2,638.

York County saw an increase in 11 cases, 174 of them are active

Somerset County is reporting six new cases.

Due to the increase in cases there and in Washington County, the Department of Education has moved them to yellow in its color coded system.

Piscataquis County has one new active cases, its first one in weeks.

"A disruption on Saturday in the data delivery system that reports COVID-19 test results from labs to Maine CDC caused today's website update to include fewer cases than would have been reported in the previous 24 hours. This means that today's reported number of new cases reflects fewer than 24 hours of data, while Monday's update will reflect more than 24 hours of data. Monday's website update will reflect cases not included in today's update because of the data delivery system disruption as well as additional cases identified on Sunday. The disruption did not affect today's updates on recoveries, deaths, and hospitalizations."

