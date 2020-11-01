Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase by 10 Sunday

37 more people have recovered for a total of 5,554.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 1
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 1(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 24 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

With 23 of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total is now 6,715.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 147.

37 more people have recovered for a total of 5,554.

Active cases increased by 10 for a total of 1,014.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 1
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 1(WABI)

The county breakdown shows Cumberland County, once again, has the largest daily increase in cases.

They’re reporting 17 new cases for a total of 2,638.

York County saw an increase in 11 cases, 174 of them are active

Somerset County is reporting six new cases.

Due to the increase in cases there and in Washington County, the Department of Education has moved them to yellow in its color coded system.

Piscataquis County has one new active cases, its first one in weeks.

"A disruption on Saturday in the data delivery system that reports COVID-19 test results from labs to Maine CDC caused today’s website update to include fewer cases than would have been reported in the previous 24 hours.

This means that today’s reported number of new cases reflects fewer than 24 hours of data, while Monday’s update will reflect more than 24 hours of data. Monday’s website update will reflect cases not included in today’s update because of the data delivery system disruption as well as additional cases identified on Sunday. The disruption did not affect today’s updates on recoveries, deaths, and hospitalizations."

Robert Long, Communications Director, Department of Health and Human Services

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

56 people in quarantine after probable positive COVID-19 case at Canaan Elementary School

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
MSAD 54 Superintendent, Jon Moody, said the case involved a staff member.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 101 additional cases

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The death is being reported out of York County, where 21 people have now passed away.

National

State leaders facing 2nd wave as US virus cases hit 9 million

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Days before the presidential election, new confirmed virus cases continue to spiral, passing the 9 million mark Friday.

Coronavirus

Gov. Mills considering changes to state guidelines amid coronavirus case spike

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Gov. Janet Mills is considering making changes to the state’s business and travel restrictions as Maine deals with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits.

National

Grim outlook on COVID pandemic

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
The United States is now averaging a record-setting 74,184 new cases per day.