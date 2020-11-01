Holden Police Officers deliver candy to kids

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - It was a busy day for the Holden Police Department as officers fielded calls from all over town- calls for candy, that is.

Officers wanted to make sure every kid got candy this year, and offered to deliver it themselves.

This gave families who were wary of going door-to-door a chance to still have a memorable Halloween.

Chief Chris Greeley says they got to work at noon and were still going well into the night.

“We pull up with the blue lights on, it’s usually a couple of us, and so you know, people are excited. They’ve invited us to be there, they know we’re coming, and then to pull in with the blue lights,” says Chief of Police Chris Greeley. “We’ve had so many wonderful donations. We’re able to give kids a lot of stuff. In the past, my officers, we have a full crew so we have three police cars out there, they all have been assigned bags of candy, not to eat, but to give away, so they’re going around being visible and giving away candy, and then kids would normally come here and we would give them candy, but again this year has been different”

Chief Greeley says they visited about 60 families Saturday night.

