EV Charging Station Installed In Bangor

The station will be free of charge for customers of Pickering Square Parking Garage
The announcement photo, courtesy of the city of Bangor's Facebook page.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Electric car owners will have a safe spot to recharge in Bangor.

The city announced Saturday that they have an electric vehicle charging station inside the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The station, which is the first of its kind in Bangor, can charge two vehicles at a time and is free for customers of the garage. Bangor says it was made possible thanks to grants from both Efficiency Maine and A Climate to Thrive.

