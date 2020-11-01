EV Charging Station Installed In Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Electric car owners will have a safe spot to recharge in Bangor.

The city announced Saturday that they have an electric vehicle charging station inside the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The station, which is the first of its kind in Bangor, can charge two vehicles at a time and is free for customers of the garage. Bangor says it was made possible thanks to grants from both Efficiency Maine and A Climate to Thrive.

