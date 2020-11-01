Advertisement

Bangor Public Works Begins Leaf Collection

Crews will make rounds across the city to collect stray leaves.
Some of the many leaves that will be gathered by crews starting Monday.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With fall comes the pretty changing colors of the leaves, but also the mess of picking them up as they fall from the trees.

Fortunately, people in Bangor will get a little help from Public Works.

Public Works crews will make several passes throughout the city, collecting leaves with their vacuum units, so long as they are raked to the edge of the road. Public Works is urging people to ensure that rocks, branches, and other such debris are not in the leaf piles, as they could damage the vacuum units or injure employees.

If you would like to dispose of the debris safely, you can bring it to the Bangor Public Works Compound.

