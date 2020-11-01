A Steady Rain Tonight, A Few Rain & Snow Showers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A steady rain is likely throughout the night and will continue into Monday as well. Lows will drop back to the 30s and lower 40s.

A strong cold front will pass the state tomorrow and drag in much colder air for the afternoon. On the backside of this system, the precipitation should change to some snow across the region, especially north. Here in Bangor, including Downeast and the coastline, less than one inch is expected as some may end as some flakes but not see any accumulation. North of Bangor, especially from the Greenville and Millinocket area north, will see around 1-4″. Highest totals in the mountains. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s early Monday morning with dropping temperatures for the afternoon into the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday will be quite cold throughout the Northeast. Highs will run in the 20s to mid 30s with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel like the teens and 20s for much of the day. Skies will be mainly sunny; however, a flurry is possible during the morning. High pressure builds back in for Wednesday and temperatures moderate a bit. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. A warm front will approach the state Thursday with more in the way of clouds, however, it looks like it will be a dry day. This is also when we start seeing a warming trend across the state. Highs on Thursday will run in the 50s.

Tonight: Periods of rain. It will slowly transition to some snow across the north and mountains late. Lows will drop back to the 30s and lower 40s. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain, it should change to some snow as the precipitation winds down during the morning and afternoon. Highs will run in the 40s and low 50s during the morning with dropping temperatures later in the day. Winds south/southeast at 10-20 mph, gusts 30-35.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and a flurry possible during the morning. Very cold and blustery, highs will only top out in the 20s to mid 30s. A northwest breeze will likely make it feel like the teens and 20s for much of the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies and a bit milder. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies but noticeably milder. Highs will top out in the 50s throughout the region.

