18-year-old dies following Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police say an 18-year-old man has died as a result of injuries after being shot Saturday evening on River Street.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Police say the victim died Sunday morning after being taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and his family is being notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lewiston Police or Maine State Police.

