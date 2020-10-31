Waterville woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Bangor to wire fraud.

This according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Court records say from December 2014 through October 2019, 49-year-old Beth Bing made unauthorized use of her employer’s corporate credit cards.

She also used fraudulent interstate communications via telephone and email to further her scheme.

Bing faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine.

She will be sentenced after the completion of an investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.