Waterville girls soccer wins national award

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Senior High School Girls Soccer team has been selected as a winner of the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2019-20 school year.

Waterville is one of two Maine teams out of the 23 around the country that were recognized nationally. Cheverus High School was the other.

“It really represents what I believe we’re trying to teach at the high school level," said Waterville Head Coach Mark Mark Serdjenian. "So it’s a combination of sportsmanship award, a high academic achievement, and over a seventy-five percent win percentage in a given season.”

