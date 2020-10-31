Advertisement

Sunny Today, Dry & Chilly For Trick or Treaters This Evening

High pressure is building into the region
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A very strong area of high pressure will build into the Northeast this morning and dominate the weather this afternoon. Along with that will be wall-to-wall sunshine today. It will stay on the chilly side with a west/northwest flow, highs will generally run in the upper 30s to mid 40s. This high pressure will slowly push to our east tonight to make room for an area of low pressure approaching from the west. Skies will still remain mostly clear tonight. On the cool side once again with lows in the 20s statewide.

Tomorrow, low pressure will be positioned in the Eastern Great Lakes and moving due east. Some sunshine is possible early tomorrow, otherwise, clouds will take over for the afternoon. Rain showers are possible during the afternoon as well. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to lower 50s. A steady rain develops across the state Sunday night and will continue into Monday as well. A strong cold front will pass the state Monday and drag in much colder air. On the backside of this system, the precipitation looks like it will change to snow across the region Monday morning and afternoon. At this point, up to a few inches of snow is possible, heaviest north. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s early Monday morning with dropping temperatures for the afternoon into the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday will be quite cold throughout the Northeast. Highs will run in the 20s to low 30s with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel like the teens for much of the day. Skies will be mainly sunny; however, a flurry is possible. High pressure builds back in for Wednesday and temperatures moderate a bit. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Sunny skies and chilly. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows will fall back to the 20 statewide. Winds W to S at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun early with cloudy skies and a few rain showers during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain, likely changing to snow as the precipitation winds down during the morning and afternoon. Highs will run in the 40s and low 50s during the morning with dropping temperatures for the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and a flurry possible. Very cold and blustery, highs will only top out in the 20s to lower 30s. A northwest breeze will likely make it feel like the teens for much of the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny skies and a bit milder. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

