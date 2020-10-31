Slugger the Sea Dog makes special Halloween deliveries

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Halloween at Hadlock Field is still a go, although with some new safety guidelines.

Fans of the Sea Dogs were paid a surprise visit by the team’s mascot Friday.

Slugger the Sea Dog was out all day making, safe and socially distance, special deliveries.

WMTW caught up with him at the Animal Refuge League where he was surprising volunteers there with buckets of candy, t-shirts and of course, whoopie pies!

“We’ve missed fans, and we’ve had some events at the ballpark over the summer, golf, dining on the field. Slugger, we try to get him out as much as we can, but I think we miss the fans, and I think the fans miss slugger, and this is one way to get slugger out,” said Jim Heffley of the Portland Sea Dogs.

Each year Slugger makes sure to get in costume for Halloween. He seems to like Marvel superheroes. He was Captain America last year.

This year dressed up as the Black Panther.

